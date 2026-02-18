His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa exchanged cables of congratulations with Gulf, Arab, and Islamic leaders on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan which will begin tomorrow (February 18).

The first day of Ramadan 1447 AH was declared following the announcement by Supreme Court's moon sighting committee based on the sighting of the crescent in Saudi Arabia.

His Majesty the King extended his best wishes on the occasion, wishing their countries many happy returns for the holy month, reported BNA.

In a statement, the Moonsighting Committee of the Kingdom of Bahrain said the start of Ramadhan is determined either by sighting the new crescent or by completing the month of Sha’ban. As Sha’ban 1447 AH began on Tuesday, January 20, according to the Bahraini calendar and other recognised calendars, the Committee convened today evening (February 17) at the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA).

The Committee noted that although no testimonies were received in Bahrain, the crescent moon was confirmed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by a number of reliable witnesses. Accordingly, it declared Wednesday, February 18, as the first day of Ramadhan 1447 AH.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Royal Court announced that the Supreme Court's moon sighting committee has declared February 18 as the first day of Ramadan 1447 AH, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The Supreme Court extended congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, all citizens and residents, and Muslims worldwide, praying for Allah's blessings, acceptance of good deeds, unity among Muslims, and the preservation of the country's security and prosperity.

In the UAE, the Presidential Court also announced that Wednesday will be the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan in the UAE.

