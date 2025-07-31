The Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced the implementation of its operational plan for the Hajj season, revealing that over 19 million passengers and pilgrims were transported by air through more than 128,000 flights.

The extensive operation took place between April 29 and July 10, 2025, and involved the participation of 116 air carriers from around the world, reported SPA.

GACA confirmed that more than 1.4 million pilgrims arrived at six major international airports across the Kingdom, utilising 12 dedicated departure terminals.

The achievement was made possible through the close coordination of over 25 government, security, and operational entities, supported by a workforce of more than 18,000 male and female employees.

Their efforts ensured a seamless and efficient travel experience for the pilgrims, in line with Saudi Arabia’s long-standing commitment to facilitating the Hajj journey.

These accomplishments were highlighted during a ceremony held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, under the patronage of GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej.

The event honored the various entities that contributed to the success of the operational plans for the Hajj and Umrah seasons.

Among the key services that stood out this year was the “Passengers with No Bags” initiative, which aimed to streamline the pilgrim journey by managing luggage transport directly from airports to pilgrims' places of residence.

The number of beneficiaries surpassed one million, with more than 1.6 million pieces of luggage transported. Additionally, the initiative facilitated the pre-shipment of over 856,000 bottles of Zamzam water.

Another milestone was the initiative to connect Hajj flights with the Haramain High Speed Railway, in partnership with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR).

This initiative enabled 253,000 pilgrims to travel comfortably and efficiently between the airports and the holy sites, improving the overall transportation experience and reducing congestion on traditional ground routes.

GACA also played a key role in the Ministry of Interior’s “Makkah Route” initiative, one of the flagship programs under the broader “Pilgrims Experience Program” within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.

GACA designated six international airports to receive pilgrims: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Prince Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu, Taif International Airport, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

The latter two served as key hubs for connecting pilgrims’ flights. In close coordination with relevant government agencies, the air transport system worked diligently to ensure the highest levels of operational efficiency throughout the Hajj season.

The authority participated as a member of the supervisory committee and designated special terminals at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah for the reception of pilgrims arriving through the initiative.

Flights were carefully scheduled to avoid overlapping arrivals, contributing to a streamlined entry process.

