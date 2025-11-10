JEDDAH — Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah affirmed the exceptional nature of the Hajj season 2025 on all levels. “It was the best Hajj over the past 50 years, with pilgrims’ satisfaction reaching 91 percent,” he said while addressing the fifth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition.

The conference, under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, began at Jeddah Superdome on Sunday. The conference, with the theme “From Makkah to the World”, is organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Pilgrim Experience Program, one of the initiatives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The event featured the inauguration of the first edition of the History of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques Forum, organized by the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah). The inauguration was attended by ministers, senior officials, representatives of Islamic countries, and heads of Hajj affairs offices. The conference and exhibition will run until November 12, featuring over 143 dialogue sessions and workshops with the participation of leading experts and speakers from more than 150 countries.

On behalf of King Salman, Deputy Emir of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal inaugurated the conference. In his speech, Prince Saud affirmed the Kingdom’s steadfast commitment to continuing the blessed efforts initiated by King Abdulaziz in serving the Two Holy Mosques and caring for their visitors. He emphasized Saudi Arabia’s dedication to continuously developing and improving the services offered to pilgrims and visitors, enabling them to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.

Prince Saud commended the success of the 2025 Hajj season and its exceptional organization and services, reflecting the tremendous efforts and collaboration among all government agencies. He prayed to God Almighty that the conference's outcomes would contribute to strengthening cooperation and joint coordination, building upon the successes achieved in previous editions of the conference.

Addressing the conference, Prince Faisal bin Salman, special advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Darah, stated that Hajj is not merely a seasonal act of worship, but rather a journey of faith spanning history, embodying humanity's journey towards monotheism since ancient times.



"Throughout Islamic history, Hajj has remained a symbol of the unity and strength of the Muslim nation, despite the challenges it has faced, until God Almighty bestowed His grace upon this blessed land, which has made serving the Two Holy Mosques and ensuring the safety of pilgrims a firmly established religious and national responsibility."

Prince Faisal announced the launch of the "History of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques Forum" in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Doyof Al Rahman Program. “It is an initiative concerned with documenting the history of the Hajj and its stages throughout the ages, from pre-Islamic times to the Saudi era, in a scientific manner that highlights historical evidence and documents transformations and aspects of development,” he said.

Prince Faisal said that since the first Saudi state, the leadership's approach has remained steadfast in protecting the Hajj caravans, securing their routes, honoring and caring for the pilgrims, and making serving the pilgrims a religious trust and a national responsibility passed down through generations.

He pointed out that the Saudi leadership has continued to care for the Hajj and organize the affairs of the pilgrims since the era of King Abdulaziz, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia, and his sons- the kings who gave the utmost attention to serving the Two Holy Mosques and the Hajj, until the Hajj, under the current Saudi leadership, has reached the highest levels of organization, service, and integration.

In his opening remarks, Minister Al-Rabiah stated that the conference reflects the wise leadership’s support and the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to advance the Hajj services sector in line with Vision 2030, ensuring a smooth, spiritual, and enriching experience for worshippers.



He noted that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah began preparations for the upcoming Hajj season on Dhul Hijjah 13, the last day of Hajj, working systematically and with early readiness, under the supervision of the Supreme Hajj Committee and in full cooperation with various government agencies.

The minister revealed that basic contracts for over 60 percent of pilgrims have already been finalized, while preparations for 50 percent of the holy sites are complete and are expected to be fully ready by Dhul Qadah 1. “More than 70 percent of residential and hotel buildings have also been prepared in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism,” he said noting that the Hajj season was characterized by unified efforts and integrated services of all kinds, resulting in a significant increase in pilgrim satisfaction from 74 percent in 2022 to 91 percent last year. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of that season.



Al-Rabiah further noted that the Nusk app has surpassed 40 million users worldwide and has entered a new phase of development, utilizing artificial intelligence technologies through the "Nusk AI" feature.



He also spoke about the development of 71 historical and cultural sites in Makkah and Madinah, which have been visited by more than 3 million people, with a satisfaction rate exceeding 95 percent.

During the conference, several agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed among participating entities to enhance cooperation in technology, operations, and service quality for pilgrims.

