The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice reached QR354.25 million during the period from December 14–18, 2025, reflecting continued activity across key property categories and municipalities.

According to the Ministry’s Weekly Real Estate Bulletin, the value of sales contracts for residential units during the same period amounted to QR108.76 million, bringing the total trading value for the week to approximately QR463.01 million.

The bulletin indicated that real estate transactions recorded for the week covered a wide range of property types, including vacant land, residences, residential buildings, residential complexes, commercial shops, a commercial building, an administrative building and residential units. This diversity of transactions demonstrates the sustained investor interest across both residential and commercial segments of the Qatari real estate market.

Trading activity was primarily concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Daayen, Al Khor, Al Dhakhira and Al Shamal. Notable areas with active sales included Lusail (Zone 69), Al Wukair, The Pearl, Ghar Thuailib, Al Khuraij, Al Mashaf, Al Sakhama and Al Gharrafa, underscoring the ongoing demand in both established and emerging urban zones.

The Ministry noted that the latest weekly figures follow a similarly strong performance in the previous week. From December 7–11, the volume of real estate transactions recorded by the Department exceeded QR 488 million, pointing to a stable and resilient market supported by continuous development projects and investor confidence.

The Real Estate Registration Department issues its bulletin each week to provide transparency on real estate activity and to support market observers, investors, and stakeholders with updated data on trading trends within Qatar’s property sector.

