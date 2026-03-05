Arab Finance: Egypt is planning to add 2,500 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity to its national electricity grid before next summer, said Spokesman for the Presidency Mohamed El-Shennawy.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reviewed the latest developments regarding the benefits of savings in renewable energy and petroleum products.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Engineer Karim Badawi.

It covered the work plan, scenarios, and various alternatives across the electricity and petroleum sectors to provide equivalent fuel and ensure the stability and continuity of electricity generation.

Moreover, President El-Sisi followed up on boosting readiness to secure the necessary gas supplies for the electricity sector to face any challenges amid the ongoing regional war.

The escalating tensions might result in negative economic repercussions and impact prices, especially petroleum product prices.

During the cabinet’s recent meeting, Madbouly said Egypt is fully prepared for all scenarios amid regional war, affirming that the government is working on a comprehensive plan to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

It is worth noting that Badawi previously noted that Egypt would not be affected by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.