Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reviewed Norway-based renewable energy company Scatec’s projects and future plans in Egypt, according to a statement.

During his meeting with Mohamed Amer, Executive Vice President of Scatec for the MENA region, Madbouly asserted the government’s commitment to creating an attractive environment for international companies and encouraging foreign investment, particularly in promising sectors such as energy.

He highlighted cooperation with Scatec in renewable energy, seawater desalination, and green hydrogen projects, which backs Egypt’s goal to become a regional hub for clean energy.

On his part, Amer unveiled the latest developments on Scatec’s renewable energy and electricity storage projects in Egypt.

Amer affirmed the company’s plans to expand its presence in the Egyptian market and increase investments in the coming period.

Scatec also intends to expand in the infrastructure in the energy sector, along with studies and proposals for new desalination projects, Amer noted.

In February, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid met with Scatec’s CEO Terje Pilskog to discuss strengthening cooperation in renewable energy and green investment.