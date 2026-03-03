Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Listing Committee approved the registration of an increase in the authorized, issued, and paid-up capital of International Company for Leasing (Incolease), according to a disclosure.

The committee approved raising the company’s authorized capital to EGP 1 billion from EGP 500 million.

It also approved the registration of an increase of EGP 307.780 million in the issued and paid-up capital, raising it to EGP 507.780 million from EGP 200 million.

The increase will be implemented through the issuance of 30.778 million bonus shares at a par value of EGP 10 per share, equivalent to 1.6011860056 bonus shares for each original share before the increase, after excluding 777,999 treasury shares.

The increase will be funded from the general reserve and retained earnings as reflected in the company’s financial statements as of December 31st, 2024, marking the company’s eighth issuance.

The right to receive the bonus shares will be granted to shareholders who purchase the stock by the end of the trading session on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026.

Following the completion of the free share distribution, Incolease shares will be reflected on the EGX database with a reference price starting from the beginning of the trading session on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026, with the total number of listed shares reaching 50.778 million.