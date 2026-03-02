Qatar's stock market slid in early trade on Monday, while ​the ⁠UAE suspended trading for two days, as ‌the Gulf grappled with Iran's retaliatory missile and ​drone strikes—an early sign of mounting economic disruption across the region.

Israel ​launched a ​fresh wave of strikes on Tehran on Sunday, and Iran responded with new ⁠missile barrages, a day after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's killing pushed the Middle East—and the global economy—into deeper uncertainty.

The UAE Capital Markets ​Authority ‌said the Abu ⁠Dhabi Securities Exchange ⁠and Dubai Financial Market would remain shut on March ​2 and March 3, ‌citing its supervisory and ⁠regulatory role over the country's capital markets.

In Qatar, the benchmark index - which was closed for a bank holiday on Sunday - dropped 3.3%, with all its constituents slipping. The country's markets are open from Sunday to Thursday. The Gulf's biggest lender by assets, Qatar National ‌Bank, fell 3.7%.

Qatar Islamic Bank plunged 5.2% ⁠and was on course to its ​biggest fall since August 2023. HSBC cut its target price for the Sharia-compliant lender ​to 28.4 ‌riyals ($7.79) from 29.4 riyals.

($1 = 3.6445 Qatar ⁠riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq ​Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)