American fund AIP and Bahrain-based industrial group Alba have entered exclusive talks regarding the sale of Europe's largest smelter Aluminium Dunkerque, the companies said on Monday.
Alba aims to buy all shares of Aluminium Dunkerque, while preserving personnel numbers and strengthening low-emission production, it said in the joint statement.
KEY DETAILS
* The price of the potential acquisition has not been disclosed.
* Aluminium Dunkerque produces roughly 300,000 metric tons of aluminium per year.
* The deal must be approved by the French state and the European Commission, as part of a foreign investment control procedure.
* The transaction is expected to be finalised in 2026.
($1 = 0.8537 euros) (Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega)