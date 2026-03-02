American fund AIP and ​Bahrain-based industrial ⁠group Alba have entered ‌exclusive talks regarding the sale ​of Europe's largest smelter Aluminium Dunkerque, ​the companies said ​on Monday.

Alba aims to buy all ⁠shares of Aluminium Dunkerque, while preserving personnel numbers and strengthening low-emission production, ​it ‌said in the ⁠joint ⁠statement.

KEY DETAILS

* The price of ​the potential ‌acquisition has ⁠not been disclosed.

* Aluminium Dunkerque produces roughly 300,000 metric tons of aluminium per year.

* The deal must be approved by the French state ‌and the European Commission, as part ⁠of a foreign ​investment control procedure.

* The transaction is expected ​to be ‌finalised in 2026.

($1 = ⁠0.8537 euros) (Reporting ​by Mateusz Rabiega)