Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Environment and China’s Ministry of Commerce signed a Bahraini-Chinese implementing agreement in the field of aquaculture, fish farming and fisheries in the kingdom.

The agreement forms part of the fifth phase of the technical co-operation programme between the two countries in this field, aimed at enhancing co-operation in environmental, food security and sustainable development sectors.

Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina signed the agreement.

The ceremony was attended by Chinese Ambassador Ni Ruchi, who delivered the text signed by China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

Dr Bin Daina noted that the agreement supports national directions to strengthen food security and develop fisheries resources, and reflects the depth of relations and strategic co-operation between Bahrain and China.

He said the project aims to develop Bahrain’s aquaculture sector through an integrated facility using modern technologies, supporting technology transfer, national capacity building and environmental sustainability, in support of efforts to protect natural resources and advance sustainable development.

The Chinese Ambassador said the agreement marks an advanced stage of bilateral partnership in aquaculture, and noted China’s interest in supporting the project through implementation and the provision of technical expertise and advanced technologies.

