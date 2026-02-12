Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed a contract for a new fertilizer, soil conditioner, and pesticide manufacturing project in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone, the zone stated on February 11th.

The project will be implemented with investments of $2 million, equivalent to EGP 94 million.

Grass Egypt will develop the project under the industrial developer Main Development Company (MDC), the development arm of the SCZONE.

It will be built on an area of 15,000 square meters and is expected to create around 70 job opportunities.

Production is scheduled to begin in early 2027, with an annual capacity ranging between 5,000 and 7,000 tons.