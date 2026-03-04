Arab Finance: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a €13.7 million loan to Alumil Misr for Trade & Industry SAE, the Egyptian subsidiary of Alumil SA, according to a press release.

The financing aims to support the aluminium production in Egypt by constructing and installing a new aluminium extrusion line at the subsidiary’s plant in the Polaris Industrial Zone, Cairo.

The new line will boost production capacity at Alumil Egypt's facility, advancing its integration strategy and enabling it to supply aluminium systems to the construction and industrial sectors across the region.

This expansion is expected to improve operational efficiency, reduce supply chain lead times, and enable higher-value production aligned with European quality standards.

The company's presence in Egypt plays a vital role in establishing regional manufacturing hubs capable of delivering advanced aluminium solutions to high-growth markets.

The facility is positioned as a strategic production and export platform serving Africa, the Middle East, and surrounding regions.

Mark Davis, the EBRD’s Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean, commented: “Through this investment, we are strengthening local manufacturing, advancing private-sector development and enhancing industrial competitiveness across the region.”

George Mylonas, the Chairman and CEO of Alumil, said: “This investment represents a key strategic step in strengthening our long-term presence in Egypt. By expanding our manufacturing capabilities, we are creating a regional hub that enables greater operational flexibility aligned with European quality standards.”

Mylonas added: “The partnership with the EBRD is instrumental in advancing this vision and the development of a robust industrial footprint in the region.”

Since it began operating in Egypt during 2012, the EBRD has invested more than €14.2 billion in the country through 221 projects.

Listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, Alumil is a vertically integrated manufacturer of architectural aluminium systems that operates 10 production sites, serving over 60 countries worldwide.