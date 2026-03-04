Kenya Pipeline Company's Initial ‌Public Offering (IPO) received a 105.7% subscription rate, Finance ​Minister John Mbadi said on Wednesday.

Kenyan individual ​and institutional ​investors will get 67.32% of offered shares from the sale, Mbadi ⁠said.

The IPO had been shadowed by lower valuations by some banks, an extension of the offer period ​and ‌reports in ⁠local media ⁠that investors were apathetic.

The government offered a 65% ​stake in Kenya ‌Pipeline Company, aiming to raise ⁠106.3 billion shillings ($824.67 million) in the region's first big deal since the sale of shares in telecoms operator Safaricom in 2008, which raised more cash in dollar terms.

Mbadi said on Wednesday that the government ‌would only take what it had sought ⁠to raise.

The shares listed ​in the IPO will start trading on the Nairobi bourse on March ​9.

($1 = ‌128.9000 Kenyan shillings)