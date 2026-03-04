e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH) posted 35.44% higher consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest at EGP 2.405 billion in 2025, compared to EGP 1.775 billion in 2024, the financial results showed.

Revenues hit EGP 6.773 billion last year, up from EGP 5.209 billion a year earlier.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax hiked to EGP 1.386 billion at the end of December 2025 from EGP 1.050 billion a year earlier.

Non-consolidated revenues increased to EGP 1.695 billion last year from EGP 1.155 billion in 2024.

e-finance is a homegrown developer of digital payment infrastructures that was to develop the Government of Egypt’s financial network. Over nearly two decades, the group has penetrated all corners of Egypt’s digital market and transformed itself into a leading technology-focused investment firm.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).