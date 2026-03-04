Arabian Mills Company for Food Products has signed two deals with a combined value of around SAR 71.2 million ($19 million) with Switzerland-based Bühler AG to execute strategic expansion projects at its facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The deals are in line with the Saudi-listed firm’s plans to significantly increase its production capacity for flour and feed, to meet growing market demand in the Kingdom.

The contracts include the supply of equipment and provision of technical designs for the new and upgraded mills in two locations in Saudi Arabia.

The company looks to set up a new flour mill with a capacity of 800 tonnes per day and a new feed mill with a capacity of 400 tonnes per day in Riyadh. The company also plans to upgrade the flour mill in Hail to produce 150 tonnes per day.

Bühler AG, a global industrial technology giant, will act not just as the primary equipment provider but also supervisor for the expansion projects.

