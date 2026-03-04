The UAE said yesterday that 17,498 passengers have been transported on 60 flights operated by national carriers since March 1 as part of its emergency flights plan.

The UAE's emergency air corridor's current operational capacity stands at 48 flights through designated emergency corridors. In the next phase, 80 daily flights carrying more than 27,000 passengers will be implemented, said Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism.

Speaking at a media briefing to present the latest developments and provide updates on the current regional situation, Al Marri said the UAE tourism sector, which includes 1,260 hotels and more than 40,000 tourism related companies, continues to operate normally. Hotels, resorts, attractions, and shopping centres remain open and compliant with safety standards.

In coordination with relevant authorities, emergency measures have been implemented to support affected visitors. These include cooperation with embassies and diplomatic missions, coordinated responses through the Emirates Tourism Council, and the provision of accommodation and logistical support.

The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi and the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai have directed hotels to extend stays for guests unable to travel due to flight disruptions.

The General Civil Aviation Authority continues to coordinate closely with regional and international partners. Emergency air corridors have been activated, and regional contingency plans have been implemented in coordination with GCC member states and the International Civil Aviation Organisation, he said.

