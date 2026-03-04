ABU DHABI: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has affirmed the readiness of its teams and systems to address crises and emergencies in light of the current developments that have led to the temporary suspension of flights as a precautionary measure.

This comes within the framework of an integrated national system operating in direct coordination with the concerned authorities in the country to ensure community safety and security and the continuity of critical services.

The Authority announced that it has provided all necessary services to arriving, departing, and transit passengers stranded at UAE airports during the exceptional circumstances currently affecting the region. This reflects the UAE’s humanitarian values and civilised approach in dealing with such situations.

In cooperation with the relevant authorities, ICP completed travel procedures, including visa issuance and clearance, for approximately 30,913 travellers at UAE airports, namely Zayed International Airport, Dubai Airports, Sharjah International Airport, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, and Fujairah International Airport. All necessary facilitation and services were provided, including hospitality arrangements until travel procedures were finalised, as well as transportation and accommodation for all affected passengers in coordination with airport operators and concerned entities.

Additionally, the Authority issued entry visas to 15,327 travellers at the aforementioned airports, enabling them to remain in the country until the current crisis subsides and ensuring they receive dignified living conditions until they can depart safely.

The Authority emphasised that all operational plans and risk management procedures were activated in accordance with the highest approved standards, and that coordination continues with strategic partners and relevant entities to ensure seamless operations at ports of entry once full air traffic resumes.

It further noted that its business continuity plan for emergencies and crises was activated from the outset, including issuing entry visas to eligible travellers, facilitating the entry of citizens and residents, and providing accommodation and hospitality to stranded passengers in coordination with relevant authorities and airport operators.

In conclusion, the Authority urged travellers and the public to obtain information from official sources and follow updates through the official channels of the concerned authorities, reaffirming that the United Arab Emirates possesses advanced infrastructure and a robust security and operational system capable of responding efficiently and flexibly to various developments.