AMMAN — Jordan will partially and temporarily close its airspace to all arriving, departing and transit flights starting this evening, the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission Daifallah Fayez announced on Monday.

The decision comes in response to ongoing regional developments and follows a risk assessment conducted in line with international aviation safety standards, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Under the measure, the airspace closure will be enforced daily from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 a.m. the following morning, Fayez said, adding that the restrictions take effect on Sunday night and will remain in place until further notice, as part of efforts to safeguard the safety and security of civil aviation.

The commission urged passengers to contact their airlines directly to verify flight schedules and monitor any updates or changes to their travel plans.

