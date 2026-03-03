RIYADH — Saudia confirmed on Monday that flights to and from Amman, Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, Moscow and Peshawar remain canceled due to ongoing regional developments.

In a statement issued on March 2, the airline said the cancellations have been extended until March 4 at 23:59 GMT.

Saudia said affected passengers are being notified directly and advised travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The airline stressed that the safety of its passengers and crew remains its highest priority, adding that further updates will be provided as necessary.

