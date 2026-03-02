DOHA: Hamad International Airport has announced thatthe temporary suspension of flight operations continues, stressing that the safety of passengers and employees remains its top priority.

In a statement, the airport advised passengers not to proceed to the airport until further notice. Operations will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace.

Passengers are encouraged to monitor the airport’s official communication channels and contact their respective airlines for the latest updates. The airport affirmed that further information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

