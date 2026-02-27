Saudi Arabia - The new Al Jouf International Airport officially began operations today (February 26), receiving its first flight as part of the complete transfer of operational activities from the old airport to the new facility, reported SPA.

Affiliated with the Second Airports Cluster, this new airport has an estimated annual capacity of 1.6 million passengers, compared to 175,000 at the previous airport, thus representing a growth of more than 800%.

The passenger terminal has been designed in accordance with the latest international standards and covers a total area of 24,000 sq m.

It includes 16 check-in counters, two of which are designated for self-service, 11 departure and arrival gates, five dual passport control counters, 648 parking spaces, and a variety of integrated facilities and services.

The airport also features sensory rooms dedicated to travellers with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), as well as accessible services for people with disabilities and similar conditions, said the SPA report.

In addition, it offers commercial spaces totaling 1,700 sq m reflecting a commitment to providing an inclusive travel environment that meets the needs of all passengers.

The terminal’s design incorporates elements inspired by Al Jouf Region's heritage. It includes 5,000 sq m of green spaces adorned with olive trees, for which the region is well known, it added.

