ASTANA - Kazakhstan Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov said on ​Friday oil output had reached almost full capacity at the largest oilfield of ​Tengiz, after ​it was hit by a power outage at the end of January.

A production decline at Chevron-led Tengiz caused a fall ⁠in Kazkhastan's oil exports and boosted global oil prices.

"Production has practically reached full capacity, some adjustments are still being made," the minister told reporters.

Oil exports from Kazakhstan this year are expected ​to be ‌on par with 2025 ⁠levels, he ⁠added, while there have been no issues with exports from the Caspian ​Pipeline Consortium, which pumps oil to the Black ‌Sea.

On Wednesday two industry sources told ⁠Reuters production at Tengiz was recovering more slowly than planned because of disruption from bad weather and drone alerts at the CPC Black Sea marine terminal in Russia.

After transformer fires in January at Tengiz, Kazakhstan has been restoring production at the world's deepest producing supergiant oilfield but came up against constraints on the CPC.

Oil production at Tengiz increased to 790,000 barrels per day (bpd) by ‌February 24, up from 660,000 bpd the previous ⁠day, said two sources who spoke on condition ​of anonymity, due to the sensitivity of the situation.

But that was still short of the previously planned level of 950,000 bpd, the sources ​said. Reuters ‌calculations show current output at Tengiz is 17% ⁠below the forecast.

