Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the onshore LNG plant of the North Field West (NFW) project, a key component of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) expansion, and the last in a series of expansion projects that will raise the State of Qatar’s production to 142 million tons per annum (MTPA).

The scope of the onshore EPC contract includes two LNG mega-trains with a combined production capacity of 16 MTPA, as well as associated facilities for gas treatment, natural gas liquids recovery, and helium extraction. In addition to LNG production, the project is expected to produce about 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of condensate, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The EPC contract was awarded to a joint venture made up of Technip Energies, Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), and Gulf Asia Contractor (GAC). The award was marked by a signing ceremony held at QatarEnergy’s headquarters in Doha and attended by senior executives from QatarEnergy, QatarEnergy LNG, and the EPC Contractor’s member companies.

The agreement was signed by HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, Arnaud Pieton, the CEO of Technip Energies, Samer Khoury, the Chairman of CCC, and Dr. Ravi Pillai, the Chairman and Managing Director of GAC.

Commenting on this occasion, Minister Al-Kaabi said: “This contract represents an important addition to the world’s largest LNG expansion project and reinforces Qatar’s commitment to meeting the growing global LNG demand.”

He added: “The North Field West project follows in the footsteps of the North Field East (32 MTPA) and South (16 MTPA) projects, placing strong emphasis on environmental performance. Key features include a carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) capacity of 1.1 MTPA, which takes us closer towards achieving our target of capturing and sequestering more than 11 MTPA of CO2 by 2035."

The Minister conveyed his deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, for his invaluable guidance and continued support of QatarEnergy and Qatar’s energy sector.

Al-Kaabi also thanked the leadership and working teams of QatarEnergy and QatarEnergy LNG, as well as the EPC partners Technip Energies, CCC, and GAC for their unwavering commitment to a successful delivery of the project.

In addition to the CCS facilities, the jetty boil-off gas recovery facilities for NFW will recover an equivalent of 0.42 MTPA of CO2, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. A signiﬁcant portion of the project’s electrical requirements will be sourced from Qatar’s solar plants.

The first LNG cargo from the NFW project is expected to be produced by the end of 2031.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

