Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Wednesday’s trading session in the green zone after the EGX30 index rose by 3.38% to 47,611.96 points.

Both the EGX33 Shariah index climbed by 1.46% to 4,983.67 points, and the EGX35-LV increased by 0.95% to 5,300.92 points.

The EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher, by 0.94% at 12.629.26 points and by 1.02% at 17,666.51 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 8.565 billion through the trading of 1.571 billion shares over 118,437 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 3.281 trillion.

Retail investors took over 44.07% of trading transactions, while institutions equaled 55.92%.

Egyptians dominated 64.17%, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 33.32% and 2.51%, respectively.

Arab and Foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 72.158 million and EGP 708.636 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 780.795 million.