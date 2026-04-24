Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Thursday, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.79% to 52,375.39 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also went up by 0.25% to 5,528.33 points, while the EGX35-LV grew by 0.28% to 5,697 points.

Likewise, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the session higher by 0.74% at 13,819.35 points and by 0.72% at 19,351.18 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover amounted to EGP 12.881 billion through the exchange of 3.003 billion shares over 234,556 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 3.620 trillion.

Individuals represented 73.92% of total trading transactions, while institutions accounted for the remaining 26.07%.

Egyptians took over 87.35% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors equaled 7.05% and 5.59%, respectively.

The Arabs were net sellers with EGP 69.361 million. Meanwhile, the Egyptian and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 43.665 million and EGP 25.696 million, respectively.