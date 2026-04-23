Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB) posted a net profit of AED 3.36 billion ($910 million) in the first quarter of 2026 and maintained its guidance for 20% annual growth for the full year.

The result came well above analysts’ mean estimate of AED 2.42 billion, according to LSEG data.

Net loans to customers rose 18% year-on-year to AED 426 billion as of end-March, while customer deposits also climbed 18% to AED 523 billion.

Total net interest and Islamic financing income grew 10% year-on-year to AED 3.74 billion, while non-interest income surged 36% to AED 2.2 billion.

Impairment charges edged up to AED 638 million during the quarter.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com