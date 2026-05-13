Banque du Caire recorded a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after taxes during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, supported by growth across its retail banking, treasury, and corporate and small and medium enterprise (SME) lending activities, as per an emailed earnings release.

The bank posted net profits after taxes of EGP 4 billion in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 3.4 billion during the same period in 2025.

Net interest income rose by 10% to EGP 9.1 billion in Q1 2026, up from EGP 8.3 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Operating revenues climbed 13% YoY to EGP 11.1 billion at the end of Q1 2026, compared to EGP 9.8 billion in the same quarter of 2025.

Total assets increased by 9% to reach EGP 581 billion at the end of Q1 2026, compared to EGP 533 billion at the end of 2025.

Banque du Caire’s total loan portfolio reached EGP 276.4 billion by the end of Q1, marking a 7% increase from the end of last year, driven by growth across multiple business segments.

Customer deposits increased by EGP 27.4 billion, or 7%, to reach EGP 428.8 billion at the end of Q1 2026, compared to EGP 401.4 billion at the end of 2025.

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