Arab Finance: Egyptian Resorts Company (ERC) suffered consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company valued at EGP 119.025 million in 2025, against profits of EGP 186.751 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

Total revenues declined to EGP 1.046 billion at the end of December 2025 from EGP 1.211 billion a year earlier.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.11 last year when compared to an earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.18 in 2024.

As for the standalone business, the company incurred lower net losses at EGP 115.991 million in 2025, compared to EGP 422.107 million at the end of December 2024.

Non-consolidated revenues dropped year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 992.190 million in 2025 from EGP 1.212 billion.

In the first nine months of 2025, the company turned profitable with EGP 102.863 million, against consolidated net losses valued at EGP 556.496 million a year earlier.