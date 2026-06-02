Arab Finance: The net profits after tax of Iron and Steel for Mines and Quarries fell by 46.92% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, the financial results showed.

The company registered net profits amounting to EGP 229.250 million at the end of March 2026, compared to EGP 431.960 million a year earlier.

Likewise, sales dropped to EGP 530.686 million in the July 2025-March 2026 period from EGP 834.728 million during the same period in the previous FY.

Iron and Steel for Mines and Quarries is an Egyptian joint stock company affiliated with Metallurgical Industries Holding - Ministry of Public Business for the purpose of extracting and exploiting iron ore and all other mineral and quarry ores, in addition to trading them locally and internationally.