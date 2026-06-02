Major Gulf stock markets were mixed in early Tuesday trading, ​as investor ⁠sentiment remained cautious amid uncertainty over the progress ‌of U.S.-Iran peace talks.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump ​said negotiations with Iran were still underway, despite an earlier ​report by Iran's Tasnim ​news agency claiming Tehran had suspended the indirect talks with Washington.

Trump also said on ⁠Monday that, through intermediaries, he had communicated with the Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah and had obtained assurances the group would not launch an attack on ​Israel.

Saudi ‌Arabia's benchmark ⁠index eased ⁠0.1%, hit by a 0.9% fall in oil behemoth Saudi ​Aramco.

Brent crude futures lost 53 ‌cents, or 0.56%, to $94.45 ⁠a barrel at 0649 GMT.

Dubai's main share index dropped 0.4%, with top lender Emirates NBD retreated 1.3%.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump said he would not be concerned if the talks ended. However, he later said in a social media post that discussions were continuing. ‌He also told ABC News that he expected ⁠an agreement to be reached ​within the next week.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was flat in choppy trading.

The Qatari index added 0.3%, ​with the ‌Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank ⁠gaining 0.5%.

(Reporting by Ateeq ​Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)