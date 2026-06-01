Emaar Misr for Development generated consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of EGP 7.768 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, an annual hike of 133.50% from EGP 3.327 billion, the financial results showed.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 1.37 in Q1 2026 from EGP 0.59 in Q1 2025.

The company posted revenues valued at EGP 6.762 billion during the first three months of 2026, compared to EGP 5.906 billion a year earlier.

Regarding the standalone business, net profits increased to EGP 7.272 billion in Q1 2026 from EGP 4.036 billion at the end of March 2025. The non-consolidated profit per share jumped to EGP 1.02 from EGP 0.56.

Emaar Misr earlier announced that Mostafa Mounir El Kady’s employment contract in his capacity as CEO has been terminated.

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