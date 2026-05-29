The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the Transportation and Storage sector contributed 1.36 per cent to Nigeria’s nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

According to a report released by the Bureau, the sector’s contribution declined from 1.51 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year and from 1.55 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The report stated that the Transportation and Storage sector, comprising rail transport and pipelines, water transport, air transport, transport services, and post and courier services, contributed 1.02 per cent to real GDP in Q1 2026, higher than the 0.99 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

“The Transportation and Storage sector grew by 7.41 per cent in Q1 2026. This represents a decline of 6.67 percentage points compared to the same quarter of the previous year and a decrease of 13.84 percentage points compared to the preceding quarter. Of the six sub-activities under the sector, five recorded positive growth rates in the first quarter of 2026,” the report stated.

The report further revealed that the Water Supply, Sewage, Waste Management and Remediation sector grew by 25.97 per cent in nominal terms year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, while quarter-on-quarter growth stood at 42.61 per cent.

“The sector grew by 18.41 per cent in real terms. The Water Supply, Sewage, Waste Management and Remediation sector contributed 0.24 per cent to nominal GDP in the first quarter of 2026, higher than the 0.22 per cent contributed a year earlier and the 0.15 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025,” the report said.

According to the NBS, the real growth rate of the Water Supply, Sewage, Waste Management and Remediation sector increased by 8.66 percentage points compared to the preceding quarter.

The report also noted that the Information and Communication sector, which comprises four major activities, recorded nominal growth of 9.19 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026.

“In real terms, the sector recorded a growth rate of 10.98 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, however, the sector contracted by 5.95 per cent in real terms,” the report added.

The NBS further stated that the real growth rate of the Construction sector in the first quarter of 2026 was 6.38 per cent year-on-year, representing an increase of 0.18 percentage points compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

In the Trade sector, the report stated that trade’s contribution to nominal GDP in the first quarter of 2026 was 18.20 per cent, higher than the 15.52 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

“In real terms, trade recorded a year-on-year growth rate of 2.08 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 1.78 per cent in the corresponding period of 2025 and 2.00 per cent in the preceding quarter. Quarter-on-quarter growth stood at 14.85 per cent. Trade’s contribution to real GDP was 17.89 per cent, lower than the 18.21 per cent recorded in the previous year but higher than the 16.84 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025,” the report stated.

Overall, the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product grew by 3.89 per cent year-on-year in real terms during the first quarter of 2026.

According to the report, the Statistician-General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, said agriculture grew by 3.15 per cent, a significant improvement from the 0.07 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

“For better clarity, the Nigerian economy has been broadly classified into the oil and non-oil sectors. In Q1 2026, the services sector recorded a growth rate of 4.31 per cent compared to 4.33 per cent in the same quarter of 2025.

“The industry sector grew by 3.50 per cent, up from 3.42 per cent recorded in the corresponding period. In terms of GDP share, the services sector contributed the largest portion of aggregate GDP. During the quarter under review, aggregate GDP at basic prices stood at N110.79 trillion in nominal terms. This performance was higher than that recorded in the first quarter of 2025,” Adeniran said.

NBS data further showed that Nigeria recorded an average daily crude oil production of 1.55 million barrels per day (mbpd) in the first quarter of 2026, lower than the 1.62 mbpd recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2025 and below the 1.58 mbpd recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“The real growth of the oil sector was 2.57 per cent year-on-year in Q1 2026, representing an increase of 0.70 percentage points compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025. The oil sector contributed 3.92 per cent to GDP in Q1 2026, down from 3.97 per cent in the corresponding period of 2025 but higher than the 2.87 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter. Growth declined compared to Q4 2025, when the sector recorded a growth rate of 6.79 per cent,” the report stated.

Adeniran added that the non-oil sector grew by 3.94 per cent in real terms during Q1 2026.

“This growth rate was higher by 0.75 percentage points compared to the 3.19 per cent recorded in the same quarter of 2025, but slightly lower than the 3.99 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“The non-oil sector contributed 96.08 per cent to the nation’s GDP in the first quarter of 2026, higher than the 96.03 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2025,” he said.

The Accommodation and Food Services, Arts, Entertainment and Recreation, and other sectors also contributed to GDP growth during the first quarter of 2026.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

