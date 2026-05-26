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JOHANNESBURG - South African discount retailer Pepkor on Tuesday reported a 10.3% rise in half-year earnings, buoyed by acquisitions, growth in its core PEP clothing brand and demand for financial services.
The owner of PEP and Ackermans clothing brands posted headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations of 93.1 cents in the six months to March 31.
Operating profit rose 9.4% to 6.3 billion rand ($386 million).
Group revenue increased 13.2% to 54.8 billion rand. Excluding acquisitions, revenue rose 8.5%.
Revenue in the clothing and general merchandise segment climbed 11.6% to 39.2 billion rand, driven by PEP and Brazilian clothing chains, as well as the inclusion of the recently acquired Legit, Swagga and Style fashion businesses.
Revenue in furniture, appliances and electronics rose 14.4% to 7.8 billion rand, while financial services revenue jumped 41.6%.
Gross profit margin expanded by 170 basis points to 40.8%.
March performance again benefited from early withdrawals from retirement savings, albeit to a lesser extent than in the comparable period, and from shifts in the timing of Easter and school holidays, Pepkor said.
Trading conditions are expected to remain challenging in the short term, with like-for-like sales growth of 3.7% in the first eight weeks after March, against a high base of 10.8% a year earlier, CEO Pieter Erasmus said.
($1 = 16.3336 rand) (