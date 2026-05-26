Arab Finance: Ferchem Masr for Fertilizers and Chemicals recorded net profits after tax worth EGP 218.194 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, an annual plunge of 61.64% from EGP 568.910 million, according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.55 in Q1 2026 from EGP 10.96 in Q1 2025.

Sales increased to EGP 2.034 billion in the first three months of 2026, compared to EGP 1.467 billion a year earlier.

In 2025, the EGX-listed company logged 4,238% YoY higher net profits after tax at EGP 2.184 billion, compared to EGP 51.545 million.