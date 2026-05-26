Arab Finance: The net profits after tax and non-controlling interest of Mohandes Insurance fell by 7.4% to EGP 377.703 million in 2025 from EGP 408.016 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 1.45 at the end of December 2025 from EGP 1.57 a year earlier. Likewise, operating revenues surged to EGP 1.819 billion from EGP 1.586 billion.

In the first nine months of 2025, Mohandes Insurance recorded 4.86% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits at EGP 335.691 million, compared to EGP 352.862 million.