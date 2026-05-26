Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders of Madinet Masr hit EGP 677.694 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial results.

The quarterly profits were down 14.63% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 793.858 million a year earlier.

Net revenues hiked to EGP 2.751 billion in Q1 2026 from EGP 2.562 billion in Q1 2025, while earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.28 from EGP 0.32.

As for the standalone business, net profits fell to EGP 613.035 million in the first three months of 2026 from EGP 761.313 million at the end of March 2025.

Non-consolidated EPS plummeted to EGP 0.250 from EGP 0.306, whereas revenues dropped to EGP 1.885 billion from EGP 2.340 billion.

In 2025, the real estate developer reported consolidated revenue of EGP 11.7 billion, marking an annual surge of 38.4% from EGP 8.5 billion.