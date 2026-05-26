Arab Finance: First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) recorded net profits amounting to EGP 6.5 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, supporting its commitment to delivering innovative banking solutions that meet customer demands, according to a press release.

The net loans and advances to customers reached EGP 191.6 billion by the end of March 2026, while the customer deposits hit EGP 346.9 billion.

The bank achieved total assets worth EGP 533 billion in Q1 2026, reflecting the continued strength of its balance sheet and solid business momentum.

FABMISR recorded net interest income of EGP 7.3 billion in the first three months of 2026, maintaining solid performance levels compared to the same period in 2025.

Net fees and commission income surged to EGP 700 million, marking the bank’s continued success in enhancing its diversified revenue streams and expanding customer-focused banking services.

The lender fulfilled its tax obligations by paying EGP 2.3 billion, in line with its commitment to meeting all tax requirements and contributing to the national economy.

Commenting on the results, Ahmed Issa, CEO and Managing Director of FABMISR, said: “FABMISR continues to achieve solid and sustainable growth across its core business segments, supported by strong customer activity, operational efficiency, and a diversified product offering.”

He added: “We remain committed to supporting Egypt’s economic growth through financing strategic sectors, advancing financial inclusion, and accelerating digital transformation. Looking ahead, we will continue to build on our strong market position and focus on delivering sustainable growth and exceptional banking experiences for our customers.”

FABMISR continues to strengthen its position in the Egyptian banking sector through a strategy focused on innovation, digital transformation, customer-centricity, and sustainable growth.

The bank is further extending its physical presence across key regions and bringing its total network to 74 branches nationwide.

In 2025, FABMISR logged 5% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at EGP 16.7 billion.