Arab Finance: Misr Beni Suef Cement Company registered a 2.94% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, with EGP 590.952 million, versus EGP 574.018 million, the financial results indicated.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 9.16 in Q1 2026 from EGP 8.56 in Q1 2025, while the sales declined to EGP 1.347 billion from EGP 1.578 billion.

Non-consolidated net profits climbed to EGP 595.080 million at the end of March 2026 from EGP 572.784 million in the year-ago period.

In 2025, the consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of Misr Beni Suef Cement hiked by 373.66% YoY to EGP 3.946 billion from EGP 833.163 million.