Arab Finance: Islamic Gharbia Company for Developed Buildings registered 212.67% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 5.787 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, versus EGP 1.850 million, the financial results showed.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 1.03 in Q1 2026 from EGP 0.33 in Q1 2025, while sales jumped to EGP 7.400 million from EGP 2.928 million.

Established in 1987, the company focuses on the purchase and reclamation of land for the purpose of construction and development activities, general and special contracting, trade in raw materials and construction supplies, and import and export of construction-related materials.