Arab Finance: Utopia for Real Estate and Tourism Investment recorded 516.85% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at EGP 9.059 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, compared to EGP 1.468 million, according to the financial results.

Revenues increased to EGP 13.750 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 5.506 million in Q1 2025.

Likewise, earnings per share (EPS) hiked to EGP 3.02 at the end of March 2026 from EGP 0.49 a year earlier.

Established in 1999, Utopia is involved in real estate property investment and development.