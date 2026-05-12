The partnership brings together insurer and provider capabilities to strengthen integration and advance digitally enabled, quality-governed healthcare delivery.

Dubai, UAE - Mediclinic Middle East, one of the UAE’s leading integrated private healthcare providers, and MetLife, a leading global insurance and financial services provider, have entered into a strategic partnership to provide eligible MetLife customers in the UAE with access to Mediclinic’s Virtual Clinic as an added benefit.

Through this collaboration, eligible customers can access teleconsultations via Mediclinic’s Virtual Clinic. Services include virtual consultations, electronic prescriptions with medication delivery where appropriate, laboratory referrals including home sample collection, and coordinated referrals into Mediclinic facilities when clinically required.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment by Mediclinic Middle East and MetLife to improve access, reduce friction in care pathways, and strengthen continuity between virtual and physical healthcare settings.

At its core, this initiative is about humanising and further accelerating quality healthcare. In a move to redefine the patient experience, this collaboration ensures that medical guidance is no longer just a service, but a constant and reassuring presence in every member’s life. By combining Mediclinic’s clinical expertise with MetLife’s customer‑centred approach, the partnership aims to simplify access to care, transforming a complex system into seamless health support that follows patients wherever life takes them.

Dr. Sara Alom, Chief Commercial Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, said: “Our Virtual Clinic is central to our mission of redefining telemedicine through integrated, accountable and high standard care. By partnering with MetLife, we are making our trusted clinical services more accessible than ever, offering everything from consultations to referrals with the same rigour as an in-person visit. This collaboration proves that when providers and insurers innovate together, we build a sustainable, patient-first future with improved access, experience and outcomes. . . Our continued investment in telemedicine reflects our focus on scalable virtual healthcare that complements physical services and strengthens continuity of care across the patient journey.”

The Virtual Clinic is embedded within Mediclinic’s broader integrated care model. Consultations are not standalone digital encounters, but part of a coordinated system designed to ensure appropriate escalation, follow-up and continuity where required

Mediclinic’s currently delivers more than 200,000 virtual consultations annually, supported by more than 900 doctors across 70 medical specialties.

Maria Angeles Amezcua, General Manager, MetLife Gulf added:

“Our partnership with Mediclinic Middle East enhances the value we deliver to our members and corporate clients. By providing access to trusted clinicians through a structured and regulated virtual model, we are improving convenience while maintaining quality and oversight. This collaboration supports workforce wellbeing and responsible healthcare utilisation.”

The partnership has completed a successful launch and is now being rolled out in a phased expansion across eligible MetLife policies during 2026.

For employers, the model enables timely access to primary care support, supporting earlier intervention where needed.

This agreement further strengthens Mediclinic Middle East’s position as a trusted system partner within the UAE healthcare landscape and supports a joint focus with MetLife on delivering digitally enabled care that enhances access, transparency, and patient experience at scale.

For more information on eligibility and details, please call the special hotline number 800 3400 or visit https://mcme.ae/myok0