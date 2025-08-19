Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM) was established in February 2020. Its core mission is to promote non-oil exports from Saudi Arabia and enhance their presence and competitiveness in regional and global markets by bridging financing gaps and mitigating export risks and by building international trade partnerships.

Saudi EXIM is a government agency operating under the supervision of the National Development Fund (NDF), led by the Bank’s CEO, H.E. Eng. Saad bin Abdulaziz Alkhalb.

Saudi EXIM offers trade finance and credit insurance for national exporters to grow their business overseas, and also provides short and medium-term financing options for Saudi exporters and international buyers of Saudi products and services.

Saudi EXIM operates in line with global best practices and collaborates with commercial banks and local and international financial institutions to provide integrated financial services for export financing and insurance - facilitating trade between exporters and importers.

As a member of leading international trade and economic organizations, including Aman Union, G-NEXID, and the Berne Union, the Bank strengthens its position in the global business community, credibility, and fosters confidence in Saudi exports through enhanced risk management and international collaboration.

The work of the bank is closely tied to the economic diversification goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 transformation program which include increasing the total export value of the non-oil sector from 16% to 50% of GDP by 2030.

Since its establishment, Saudi EXIM has been a key driver of sustainable economic growth and local content development. Over the past five years, it has extended more than USD 22 billion in credit facilities. The Bank has also secured an A+ long-term issuer credit rating for both foreign and local currencies from Fitch Ratings, with a stable outlook.

In 2024, the Bank achieved a significant breakthrough in the scale and impact of its credit operations. The total value of credit facilities reached USD 8.93 billion, marking a 103% increase compared to 2023. This reflects the Bank’s growing role as a key driver in enabling Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports.

These facilities included USD 3.19 billion in direct export financing and USD 5.75 billion through export credit insurance programs, raising the Bank’s contribution to total non-oil export credit facilities to 7.66%. This serves as a clear indicator of Saudi EXIM’s expanding economic footprint in supporting global market access for Saudi products and services.

To date, the Bank has signed over 70 MoUs, along with a wide range of financing and insurance agreements, as well as partnerships with international and local banks, financial and commercial institutions, global trading houses, export credit agencies (ECAs), and several relevant multilateral organizations.

Milestones include partnerships with major global trading houses such as Trafigura and Glencore, a strategic reinsurance agreement with Allianz Trade to cover supply chains in over 50 countries, and a landmark letter of credit insurance agreement with SABIC — the largest of its kind in the Middle East and a regional first.

The Bank launched the Bridges Initiative (Jusoor) to empower Saudi manufacturers by streamlining the import of raw materials and equipment more efficiently. This is achieved through tailored financing and insurance solutions. Covering imports from over 70 countries to support strategic industries such as mining, automotive, aviation, and renewable energy, in full alignment with the objectives of the National Industrial Strategy.

The Bank remains committed to deepening collaboration through strategic partnerships and international memberships, aiming to address exporter challenges through innovative solutions while building strong commercial ties that promote mutual interests and support national development objectives.