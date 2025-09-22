Since its establishment, the Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM) has played a pivotal role in advancing non-oil exports by providing specialized credit solutions that bridge financing gaps and boost the global competitiveness of Saudi products and services. The Bank aims to empower Saudi exporters to expand into priority markets and stimulate both local and global value chains through sustainable and smart financing.

The year 2024 marked a major milestone in the Bank’s financing performance, with total direct export financing reaching USD 3.19 billion - representing 36% of the year’s total credit facilities, which stood at USD 8.93 billion. This raised the Bank’s contribution to total non-oil export credit facilities to 7.66%, reflecting its growing impact on Saudi Arabia’s foreign trade.

Beyond traditional financing, the Bank has expanded its service portfolio to include integrated financial solutions for export financing and insurance. These include financing for importers of raw materials and production components to support value-added processing and re-export.

Aligned with the National Industrial Strategy, the Bank is establishing a dedicated “Project Finance Department” to enable Saudi exporters to participate in overseas projects that incorporate Saudi components. This initiative supports indirect export opportunities and stimulates local industrial investment.

To date, the Bank has signed over 70 MoUs, along with a wide range of financing and insurance agreements, as well as partnerships with international and local banks, financial and commercial institutions, global trading houses, export credit agencies (ECAs), and several relevant multilateral organizations.

Milestones include partnerships with major global trading houses such as Trafigura and Glencore, a strategic reinsurance agreement with Allianz Trade to cover supply chains in over 50 countries, and a landmark letter of credit insurance agreement with SABIC the largest of its kind in the Middle East and a regional first.

To strengthen competitiveness, the Bank has enabled Saudi non-oil exports to reach 150 countries worldwide, focusing on high-growth markets both regionally and globally. This geographic expansion is the result of proactive financing policies aimed at unlocking new markets for Saudi products.

Through its operational momentum and digital transformation efforts, Saudi EXIM is reinforcing its position as a key player in the Kingdom’s development ecosystem and supporting Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a global export hub - fully aligned with Vision 2030 aspirations.