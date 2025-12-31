The Egyptian cabinet approved a request by the Ministry of Transport to contract between the Egyptian National Railways Authority (NAT) and Italian firm Arsenale for the provision, management, and operation of a luxury tourist train that will be supplied and fully funded by the Italian firm, as per a statement.

Under the agreement, Arsenale, a global player in luxury travel and tourism development with hotel operations in Italy and international markets, will operate a high-end sleeper train designed to enhance Egypt’s tourism offering.

The project is expected to attract international visitors while also boosting domestic tourism among Egyptians, without imposing any additional financial burden on the state.

Furthermore, the Egyptian cabinet approved a request from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to extend the free emergency entry visa for travelers arriving by air at Luxor and Aswan airports during the summer seasons of 2026 and 2027.

The extension will apply from May through the end of October under the same regulations currently in place, following positive results reflected in tourist arrival indicators from several markets that favor cultural tourism, particularly in the two governorates.

The cabinet also approved the extension of the free 96-hour transit visa for an additional year, ending in April 2027, under the same controls currently governing its application to Egyptian airlines.

The decision comes amid continued growth in inbound tourism to Egypt and ongoing efforts to further facilitate entry visas as part of broader measures to support the tourism sector.

