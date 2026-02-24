Egytrans NOSCO and Nafith International won a tender to implement a usufruct project at Sokhna Port within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), according to a press release.

Under the 25-year concession deal, both sides will develop a truck management system, integrate advanced digital solutions and technologies to regulate truck traffic, address operational bottlenecks, and enhance cargo flow.

It aims to boost handling efficiency, streamline truck movements, and upgrade service quality for port users by reducing waiting times and accelerating turnaround cycles.

Spanning 167,000 square meters, the joint project is expected to increase the daily operational capacity by 50-60% within the first two years of operation.

Moreover, the award supports the strategic partnership between Egytrans NOSCO and Nafith International in developing and managing long-term logistics assets, while strengthening collaboration with the SCZone.

Waleid Gamal Eldien, Chairman of the SCZONE, affirmed that the project aligns with the state's strategic vision to position Egyptian ports as global logistics hubs, with particular focus on Red Sea ports, led by Sokhna Port.

For her part, Abir Leheta, co-CEO of Egytrans NOSCO, said: "The project goes beyond the development of truck marshalling yards; it entails a comprehensive restructuring of truck flow management at Sokhna Port in line with global best practices, supported by digital analytics of the transport and logistics market, which recorded 285,000 TEUs in Q1 2025, a 26% increase above target.”

“The integration of Egytrans NOSCO's logistics expertise with Nafith's advanced technological solutions enhances the project's value, strengthens the competitiveness of Egyptian ports, and advances infrastructure digitalization backed by investments exceeding EGP 1 billion,” she added.

Noura Mehyar, CEO of Nafith International, noted: "The system relies on real-time planning and dynamic flow management, enabling the handling of 800 to 1,100 trucks daily through structured operations that reduce congestion, improve fleet utilization, and minimize traffic around the port."

Documented international benchmarks indicate that the deployment of digital solutions and AI in logistics operations can reduce operating costs by 15-30%, improve planning and yard management efficiency by 50-70%, and cut waiting times and congestion by over 40%.

Therefore, the SCZONE and its private-sector partners exert great efforts to create an integrated logistics development model to maximize efficiency at one of the Red Sea's most strategic ports.

In December 2025, Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (EGYtrans) changed its name to EGYTRANS NOSCO.

