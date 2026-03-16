MUSCAT: The Directorate General of Customs in the Sultanate of Oman and Dubai Customs have activated a temporary “green corridor” to facilitate the movement of diverted cargo shipments between Dubai and Omani ports via land routes, a move aimed at sustaining trade flows and easing pressure on regional supply chains.

The initiative, announced on March 14 under Dubai Customs Notice No. 04/2026, reflects close coordination between the two customs authorities and is intended to ensure the smooth handling of shipments that have been redirected to Omani ports under exceptional circumstances. The measure highlights the strong operational cooperation between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman in maintaining the continuity of regional trade.

Under the arrangement, containers originally destined for Jebel Ali Port but arriving instead at Omani ports will be allowed to move quickly to Dubai through bonded land transport after completing simplified customs procedures in Oman. The mechanism is designed to reduce delays and provide a streamlined channel for logistics operators handling diverted cargo.

The temporary facilitation applies to most categories of goods, with the exception of specific items listed in an annex accompanying the customs notice. It covers shipments arriving at Omani ports from other parts of the world that were initially intended for Dubai but had to be redirected due to current exceptional conditions affecting shipping routes and logistics operations.

Once processed by Omani customs authorities, the containers will be transported directly by bonded trucks to Jebel Ali Port. This approach allows cargo to continue its journey to Dubai with minimal disruption while maintaining regulatory oversight and customs compliance.

The framework also extends to certain air cargo shipments originally destined for Dubai airports but redirected through Oman. These shipments may also be transferred onward through the green corridor under simplified procedures agreed upon by both sides.

Officials said the measure aims to enhance the fluidity of trade and strengthen supply chain resilience during a period of regional logistical challenges. By introducing faster processing and coordinated customs procedures, the two sides seek to minimise bottlenecks and provide greater certainty for businesses and logistics providers.

The initiative underscores the strategic role played by the Sultanate of Oman’s ports in supporting regional supply chains, particularly during times when maritime routes or port operations elsewhere face disruptions. Omani ports have increasingly served as alternative gateways for cargo moving across the Gulf and wider Middle East.

Industry observers note that the corridor also reflects the deepening logistical integration between Oman and the UAE. With strong land connectivity and established trade relations, both countries are well positioned to coordinate rapid responses to supply chain disruptions.

For shipping lines, freight forwarders and logistics companies, the green corridor provides a practical solution to reroute cargo efficiently while maintaining access to major distribution hubs such as Jebel Ali. It also reduces the administrative burden typically associated with cross-border cargo transfers.

Dubai Customs indicated that the arrangement was developed following intensive coordination with Oman’s customs authorities over recent days, highlighting the speed at which both sides moved to implement the measure.

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