MUSCAT - The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), represented by its Transport and Logistics Committee, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, organized a workshop entitled "Enhancing competitiveness in the transport and logistics sector." The workshop aimed to highlight the Sultanate of Oman's efforts in developing the sector's infrastructure, review available investment opportunities, and discuss mechanisms to improve the Sultanate's ranking in international transport and logistics indicators.

The workshop was held under the auspices of Eng Khamis bin Mohammed al Shamakhi, Under-Secretary for Transport, as part of a series of workshops organized by the Chamber to enhance partnership and integration between the public and private sectors.

In remarks, Al Shamakhi described the transport and logistics sector as a key enabler of economic development and a fundamental driver for various productive and service sectors, given its pivotal role in facilitating trade and investment, connecting markets, and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy. He also mentioned that the Ministry continuously monitors national and international indicators related to the transport and logistics sector.

Eng Hamoud bin Salem al Saadi, Second Vice Chairman of the Chamber's Board of Directors, emphasized that the workshop was held at a time when the transport and logistics sector in Oman is witnessing rapid development, supported by a clear strategic vision and significant investments in infrastructure projects, including ports, airports, roads, and economic and logistics zones. This has strengthened the Sultanate's position as a regional logistics hub capable of connecting global markets and leveraging its strategic geographic location.

During the workshop, the targets and indicators for the transport and logistics sector for 2025 were reviewed. Financial returns from the maritime affairs sector recorded a growth of 9.4%, while government revenues from the ports sector increased by 16%. The volume of cargo handled exceeded 5.1 million TEUs of containers and more than 143 million tonnes of goods, while investments in the logistics sector reached approximately RO 3.4 billion.

Regarding the 2025 logistics performance indicators, out of 21 indicators measuring logistics performance, Oman achieved a leading global ranking. It ranked first globally in the Export Supply Chain Initiation Indicator, ninth globally in the Import Supply Chain Completion Indicator, and 25th globally in the Number of Shipping Alliances Indicator.

Work is also underway on the Hafeet Rail project, which will connect the railway network in Suhar to the national network in the United Arab Emirates. This will contribute to reducing transportation costs between the two countries by up to 50% for both freight and passenger services. Each train is expected to have a capacity of up to 276 containers or approximately 15,000 tonnes of general cargo.

The forum also reviewed the initial features of the Muscat Metro project, which includes a proposed 55-kilometer route with 43 stations and two maintenance depots. It is projected to serve over 400,000 passengers daily by 2040.

The workshop featured an extensive panel discussion in which speakers highlighted key opportunities in the ports and maritime services sector, including port support services projects, specialized logistics facilities, shipping, warehousing, and re-export services, as well as opportunities related to developing maritime industries and services.

In the land transport sector, the session discussed investment opportunities related to developing logistics hubs and truck parking areas, smart transport services, smart weighbridge projects, and projects related to transport tracking systems and developing the infrastructure supporting the movement of goods and passengers. The session also explored investment opportunities in the trade and logistics sector, particularly in e-commerce, supply chains, warehousing, and distribution.

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