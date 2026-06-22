Muscat – The Colombo Port City Economic Commission and CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd, in collaboration with the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Oman, concluded a series of high-level engagements in Muscat aimed at deepening investment ties between Oman and Sri Lanka and positioning Port City Colombo as South Asia’s gateway for international business and investment.

The delegation, led by Harsha Amarasekera PC, Chairman of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission, engaged with H E Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), and Nasser Al Kindi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Oman. Discussions focused on creating synergies between the special economic zones of Oman and Sri Lanka to facilitate cross-border investment, business coordination, and regional expansion opportunities for investors operating across both jurisdictions. The delegation also explored avenues for strengthening investment promotion collaboration and facilitating investor referrals between the two countries.

The visit culminated in an investor forum at the Sheraton Oman Hotel, bringing together leading Omani corporates, family offices, investors, financial institutions, and business leaders to explore investment opportunities within Port City Colombo and Sri Lanka’s broader economic transformation agenda.

Opening the forum, H E WAKS De Alwis, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman, spoke to the longstanding maritime and commercial ties between the two nations, noting that Muscat and Colombo have functioned as Indian Ocean gateways for centuries. He pointed to Port City Colombo as a platform through which Omani businesses can access South Asia, while Sri Lanka deepens its economic engagement with the Gulf.

Harsha Amarasekera PC, Chairman of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission, highlighted the strong commercial momentum within Port City Colombo over the past year, pointing to significant development activity, growing international investor interest, and increasing demand from regional businesses seeking a strategic base in South Asia. He emphasised Port City Colombo’s role as a complementary platform to established Gulf business hubs:

“As Oman continues to establish itself as a gateway to the GCC and the wider Middle East, Port City Colombo is being developed as South Asia’s premier international business destination,” said Amarasekera. “Together, we see a compelling opportunity to create a seamless investment corridor connecting the Gulf with South Asia, enabling businesses and investors to expand across both regions through complementary platforms.”