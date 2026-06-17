Arab Finance: British International Investment (BII) has launched its 2026–2030 strategy in Egypt, with total commitments hitting nearly $1.3 billion since 2012, according to a press release.

Under its new five-year strategy, BII aims to deploy £9 billion across Africa, including £5 billion of its own capital, while mobilizing the remaining amount from private investors.

BII will support Egypt’s economic reform plans by boosting investment, deepening financial markets, reinforcing resilience, and improving the long-term sustainability of key sectors, including energy, agriculture, financial services, manufacturing, and export-oriented businesses.

During his visit to Egypt this week, Leslie Maasdorp, CEO of BII, held talks with senior government officials, investors, and private sector leaders as Egypt advances its reform agenda to accelerate its long-term growth.

The National Industrial Strategy targets expanding the industry’s share of gross domestic product (GDP) to 20% by 2030, offering up to 8 million job opportunities and anchoring Egypt’s position as a regional manufacturing hub.

Maasdorp said: "Egypt is a vital partner for British International Investment and a cornerstone of our new strategy. Having committed nearly $1.3 billion since we started making direct investments in the country, this reflects both the scale of opportunity and the strength of our long-term partnership.

“We are committed to mobilizing more capital into renewable energy and other productive sectors that create jobs, strengthen resilience, and support Egypt’s transition to a more sustainable and competitive economy.”

For his part, Mark Bryson-Richardson, the UK’s Ambassador to Egypt, added: “BII’s new strategy underlines the UK’s long-term commitment to mobilizing investment that drives sustainable growth, supports economic reform, and creates opportunities for people and businesses across Egypt.”

Regarding the energy sector, BII will highly contribute to financing Egypt’s goals to generate 42% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Under the previously announced strategy, more than 50% of BII’s commitments in Egypt supported climate finance, including over $300 million directed to key projects such as the 1.1 GW Gulf of Suez Wind Farm and a 1.1 GW integrated solar and battery storage facility with Scatec.

In 2024, Egypt was the largest natural gas consumer in Africa, accounting for 33.6% of the continent's total natural gas consumption, followed by Algeria, South Africa, and Morocco.

As for the logistics sector, BII backed Egypt’s efforts to establish itself as a regional manufacturing and trade hub through investments in transport and logistics infrastructure.

Its partnership with DP World has helped expand port capacity, improve operational efficiency, facilitate trade flows, and support employment growth.

These efforts align with Egypt’s National Industrial Strategy, which seeks to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP and deepen integration into global supply chains.

BII is also supporting climate-resilient water infrastructure through the Africa Water Infrastructure Development (AWID) platform, with Egypt identified as a priority market.

Through partnerships with institutions including Arab African International Bank (AAIB), Banque du Caire, and Commercial International Bank (CIB), BII is expanding access to finance for SMEs, entrepreneurs, and underserved groups, including women.