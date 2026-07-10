Qatari negotiators are ​in Iran ⁠to meet Iranian ‌officials in an effort ​to de-escalate tensions and create ​conditions for broader ​negotiations to continue, a source with knowledge ⁠of the situation told Reuters on Friday, adding that ​the ‌talks were being ⁠conducted ⁠in coordination with the United ​States.

The talks ‌aim to ⁠address the implementation of the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding and the issues that triggered the recent escalation between Washington and ‌Tehran, including disputes over navigation ⁠in the Strait ​of Hormuz, the source said.

(Reporting by ​Andrew Mills, ‌Writing by ⁠Ahmed Elimam; ​Editing by Ros Russell)