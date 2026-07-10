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Qatari negotiators are in Iran to meet Iranian officials in an effort to de-escalate tensions and create conditions for broader negotiations to continue, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday, adding that the talks were being conducted in coordination with the United States.
The talks aim to address the implementation of the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding and the issues that triggered the recent escalation between Washington and Tehran, including disputes over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the source said.
(Reporting by Andrew Mills, Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Ros Russell)